Alwar, Dholpur Zila Parishad, Panchayat Samiti Election Results Live Updates from Rajasthan: Counting of votes underway; Congress secures lead over BJP

Zila-pradhans and up-pramukhs and up-pradhans will be elected on October 30 and 31st.

Alwar, Dholpur Zila Parishad, Panchayat Samiti Election Results Live Updates: Counting of votes for the elections to Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti members in Alwar and Dholpur districts of Rajasthan is underway at district headquarters. The counting started at 9 am and the final results are expected by today evening. The verdict will be seen as a referendum to the work and policies of the ruling Congress while a victory will be a shot in the arm for the opposition BJP.

Voting was held for 72 Zilla Parishad members, 492 Panchayat Samiti members from these two districts. The Alwar and Dholpur Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections were held in three phases. The first phase of polling was held on October 20, the second phase on October 23 and the third phase on October 26. The State Election Commission has issued necessary guidelines to all the District Election Officers for counting of votes along with the protocol related to Corona.

