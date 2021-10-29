  • MORE MARKET STATS
  Alwar Dholpur Zila Parishad Panchayat Samiti Election Results Live Updates from Rajasthan Counting of votes underway Congress secures lead over BJP

Alwar, Dholpur Zila Parishad, Panchayat Samiti Election Results Live Updates from Rajasthan: Counting of votes underway; Congress secures lead over BJP

By: |
Updated: October 29, 2021 12:35:58 pm

Alwar, Dholpur Zila Parishad, Panchayat Samiti Election Results 2021 Live Updates: The State Election Commission has issued necessary guidelines to all the District Election Officers for counting of votes along with the protocol related to Corona.

Zila-pradhans and up-pramukhs and up-pradhans will be elected on October 30 and 31st.

Alwar, Dholpur Zila Parishad, Panchayat Samiti Election Results Live Updates: Counting of votes for the elections to Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti members in Alwar and Dholpur districts of Rajasthan is underway at district headquarters. The counting started at 9 am and the final results are expected by today evening. The verdict will be seen as a referendum to the work and policies of the ruling Congress while a victory will be a shot in the arm for the opposition BJP.

Voting was held for 72 Zilla Parishad members, 492 Panchayat Samiti members from these two districts. The Alwar and Dholpur Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections were held in three phases. The first phase of polling was held on October 20, the second phase on October 23 and the third phase on October 26. The State Election Commission has issued necessary guidelines to all the District Election Officers for counting of votes along with the protocol related to Corona.

Live Blog

Highlights

    12:35 (IST)29 Oct 2021
    Alwar Panchayat Samiti Election Results: Congress candidate Parameshwari won from Ward No. 2 of Ramgarh

    Alwar Panchayat Samiti Election Results: Congress candidate Parameshwari won from Ward No. 2 of Ramgarh

    12:32 (IST)29 Oct 2021
    Alwar Panchayat Samiti Election Results: Congress candidate Lalita Kanwar wins from Ward No. 1 of Ramgarh

    Alwar Panchayat Samiti Election Results: Congress candidate Lalita Kanwar wins from Ward No. 1 of Ramgarh 

    Out of 72 Zilla Parishad members, 492 Panchayat Samiti members, 2 Zilla Parishad members and 13 Panchayati Samiti members were elected unopposed, while in Umrain Panchayat Samiti, the post remained vacant due to no nomination papers being found correct. In this way, the results of 478 Zilla Parishad and 70 Panchayat Samiti members will be released today. Zila-pradhans and up-pramukhs and up-pradhans will be elected on October 30 and 31st.
