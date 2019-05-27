Alpesh Thakor to join BJP? OBC leader meets Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel, sparks speculation

Published: May 27, 2019 5:24:21 PM

Thakor was earlier with the Congress but quit the party just days ahead of the general elections. Alpesh was a part of the troika — Hardik Patel, Jignesh Mevani and Alpesh Thakor — that emerged during Patidar agitation in Gujarat.

Former Congress MLA Alpesh Thakor on Monday met Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, sparking speculation of him joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). If media reports are to be believed, Thakor may join the BJP with some party leaders hinting that they would not be averse to the idea. Thakor was earlier with the Congress but quit the party just days ahead of the general elections. Alpesh was a part of the troika — Hardik Patel, Jignesh Mevani and Alpesh Thakor — that emerged during Patidar agitation in Gujarat.

Reports suggest that Thakor was unhappy with the performance of the Congress in Gujarat and is keen on jumping the ship. Thakor rose to prominence during the Patidar agitation and became a voice of the OBC community in Gujarat. He had joined the grand old party just before the 2017 assembly election in Gujarat.

It was reported that Thakor was unhappy with the Congress’ Gujarat leadership as he was denied a ticket from his choice of the constituency. According to reports, Thakor wanted to contest from the Patan Lok Sabha seat but the Congress fielded former MP Jagdish Thakor. Alpesh is the sitting MLA from Radhanpur constituency under Patan District.

Soon after, Thakor along with two other legislators — Dhavalsinh Thakor and Bharatji Thakor — quit the grand old party. After he resigned from the Congress, it was reported that Thakor may join the BJP. However, he denied the reports then saying: “I won’t join the BJP. I and my two MLAs will complete our five-year tenure.”

In the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls, the BJP swept the state by winning all 26 seats with over 64 per cent vote share.

(More details awaited)

