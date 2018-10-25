Alok Verma is still CBI Chief, says the central investigating agency

  1. Home
October 25, 2018

Meanwhile, M Nageshwar Rao has taken over the interim charge of the agency.

The CBI on Thursday said that Alok Verma will remain its Director. He was divested of his powers. Rakesh Asthana, number two in the agency, will continue as the Special Director. Meanwhile, M Nageshwar Rao has taken over the interim charge of the agency.
“Alok Verma will continue to remain the Director of the CBI and Rakesh Asthana as its Special Director while M Nageshwar Rao is looking after duties of the Director in the interim period till the time CVC looks into allegations and counter allegations,” the spokesperson told media.

This response from CBI spokesperson came after he was asked about the current status of Verma and Asthana in the agency. Ha said the news reports in section of media suggesting that seven files were removed as “false”. It is “false news. It is being created by vested interest. All files in CBI at each level are accounted for. These news reports appearing in the media will impact the credibility of the agency adversely. We are fighting cases internationally. Our credibility shouldn’t suffer,” he said.
In an unprecedented chain of events in the CBI’s five and a half decades old history, both Verma and his deputy, Asthana, were divested of their powers. They were sent on leave in a dramatic overnight action by the Centre Tuesday night.
Verma has appealed in the Supreme Court Wednesday, challenging the government’s decision. The apex court will hear his plea on Friday

