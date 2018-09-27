Almost all stranded persons evacuated from snowbound Lahual and Spiti district

Several roads, including Darcha-Khoksar and Tandi-Thirot, have been cleared of snow by Border Road Organisation (BRO) personnel, they said. (PTI)

Almost all stranded persons in Himachal Pradesh’s snowbound Lahaul and Spiti district have been evacuated to safer places, officials said Thursday. While a total of 99 stranded persons, including 18 foreigners have been airlifted from various inaccessible areas of Lahaul tehsil, over 1,000 persons were transported to safer places by roads in the last three days, they added. Several roads, including Darcha-Khoksar and Tandi-Thirot, have been cleared of snow by Border Road Organisation (BRO) personnel, they said.

These roads are now ready for vehicular traffic after they were closed of due to untimely snowfall and rains. A total of 63 persons, including three German citizens, were airlifted on Thursday by three Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters, a Kullu district official said, adding that the rescued were flown to a temporary helipad in Kullu district. The evacuation operation was coordinated by IAF Wing Commander SK Ahuja. Earlier, five stranded persons had been airlifted on Tuesday, whereas 31 were airlifted on Wednesday, which included 15 foreigners.

The 18 foreigners who were evacuated in the last three days include four Danish, three Germans, eight Nepalese, two Norwegians and one Bhutani citizens, the officials said. All airlifted persons have been provided first-aid at the regional hospital in Kullu and most of them were discharged immediately, Kullu Deputy Commissioner Yunus said.