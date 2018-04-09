Ally trouble for Yogi Adityanath: OP Rajbhar says UP CM not following ‘coalition Dharma’, ignoring their party

Speaking to reporters, SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar has said that he will have a detailed discussion with BJP president Amit Shah on various issues when he visits Lucknow on April 10 and decide his party’s course of action.

In fresh trouble for Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Bharatiya Janata Party ally Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) has accused the former of not following the “coalition Dharma” in the state and ignoring the demands of his party. Speaking to reporters, SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar has said that he will have a detailed discussion with BJP president Amit Shah on various issues when he visits Lucknow on April 10 and decide his party’s course of action. Rajbhar also said that he will rethink about the alliance.

Reacting to the charges by Rajbhar, Rakesh Tripathi, a BJP spokesperson from Uttar Pradesh said that the saffron party is duly discharging its coalition dharma in Uttar Pradesh and termed Rajbhar’s statement a “political stunt” to hog the headlines. “He is raising questions on the bureacracy, but certainly not on the leadership. The leadership is honest,” Tripathi was quoted as saying by PTI.

Rajbhar, whose party has 4 MLAs in 403-member Assembly, had announced that the party will not support BJP candidates in Rajya Sabha elections.

Attacking Adityanath, Rajbhar questioned as to why some MPs and MLAs are angry with the BJP government and conveying their grievances.

“Now their (BJP’s) own MPs and MLAs are speaking against them and sitting on dharna…Look at the statements that are coming from people occupying responsible positions…There has to be something behind their speaking like this,” he said.

He also slammed Adityanth on the recent appointments made in the state secondary education board and said that the BJP’s slogan of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ is not being implemented in letter and spirit. He further claimed that relatives of senior BJP leaders from upper castes have been appointed to key positions.

“Now, tell me where will the people from backward castes and scheduled castes go…If I speak, then people start feeling bad,” Rajbhar said.

Rajbhar had met BJP chief Amit Shah last month. The SBSP chief returned to Lucknow a bit pacified but said that a final decision will be taken soon.