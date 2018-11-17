Ally trouble for BJP in Goa! MGP demands CM post for Sudin Dhavalikar

The MGP, which has three MLAs in the assembly, warned that it would contest the Lok Sabha polls and Assembly by-elections in the state against the BJP candidates in upcoming elections.

Bharatiya Janata Party’s Goa ally, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) has demanded the charge of the chief minister’s post be given to its minister Sudin Dhavalikar in view of Manohar Parrikar’s illness. The MGP, which has three MLAs in the assembly, warned that it would contest the Lok Sabha polls and Assembly by-elections in the state against the BJP candidates in upcoming elections.

CM Parrikar is on a sabbatical due to a pancreatic ailment and is recuperating at his residence since October 14. “Party’s central committee had a detailed discussion on the leadership issue today. Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar is ailing and, because of that, the administration is completely paralysed for the last eight months,” MGP president Dipak Dhavalikar was quoted as saying.

Dhavalikar said that appointing MGP MLA Sudin Dhavalikar will bring discipline and efficiency to the administration. “If the charge is not given immediately, we will contest all upcoming elections, that is (Assembly) by-election and Lok Sabha polls, by fielding our candidates against official candidate of the government,” he said. Sundin Dhavalikar currently serves as the second most senior minister in the cabinet.

In a big development last month, two Congress MLAs – Dayanand Sopte and Subhash Shirodkar – resigned as legislators and quit the Congress to join the BJP.