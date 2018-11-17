Ally trouble for BJP in Goa! MGP demands CM post for Sudin Dhavalikar

By: | Published: November 17, 2018 8:28 PM

Bharatiya Janata Party's Goa ally, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) has demanded the charge of the chief minister's post be given to its minister Sudin Dhavalikar in view of Manohar Parrikar's illness.

MGP, MAHARASHTRAWADI GANTANTRAK MORCHA, MGPThe MGP, which has three MLAs in the assembly, warned that it would contest the Lok Sabha polls and Assembly by-elections in the state against the BJP candidates in upcoming elections.

Bharatiya Janata Party’s Goa ally, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) has demanded the charge of the chief minister’s post be given to its minister Sudin Dhavalikar in view of Manohar Parrikar’s illness. The MGP, which has three MLAs in the assembly, warned that it would contest the Lok Sabha polls and Assembly by-elections in the state against the BJP candidates in upcoming elections.

CM Parrikar is on a sabbatical due to a pancreatic ailment and is recuperating at his residence since October 14. “Party’s central committee had a detailed discussion on the leadership issue today. Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar is ailing and, because of that, the administration is completely paralysed for the last eight months,” MGP president Dipak Dhavalikar was quoted as saying.

Dhavalikar said that appointing MGP MLA Sudin Dhavalikar will bring discipline and efficiency to the administration. “If the charge is not given immediately, we will contest all upcoming elections, that is (Assembly) by-election and Lok Sabha polls, by fielding our candidates against official candidate of the government,” he said. Sundin Dhavalikar currently serves as the second most senior minister in the cabinet.

In a big development last month, two Congress MLAs – Dayanand Sopte and Subhash Shirodkar – resigned as legislators and quit the Congress to join the BJP.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Ally trouble for BJP in Goa! MGP demands CM post for Sudin Dhavalikar
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
RAIL TALES
Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Banking Pangs
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition