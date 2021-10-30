‘Allowed Namaz after blocking National Highway’: Amit Shah accused Congress of appeasement in Uttarakhand

Amit Shah also challenged former Chief Minister Harish Rawat to debate what Congress did for the state when it was in power.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was in Uttarakhand today to launch his party’s poll campaign, today accused the Congress of doing appeasement politics and said that it cannot do welfare work for the state. He said that the Congress only enjoys power but never works for public welfare.

“Congress turns back on its promises…This Congress party captures power politically and then enjoys it. It never works for public welfare. Earlier when I came here during Congress government, some people came to meet me. My convoy was stopped. I asked, what happened? They said, sir, don’t you know today is Friday. I asked what happens on Friday? I thought that my General Knowledge has become weak. They informed me that on Friday, there is permission to block National Highway to perform Namaz. They even dared to declare Holiday on Friday. Friends, those (Congress) doing appeasement cannot do good of Devbhoomi,” said Amit Shah.

He also challenged former Chief Minister Harish Rawat to debate what Congress did for the state when it was in power. “I challenge Harish Rawat Ji for an open debate on the promises made and fulfilled by Congress and BJP in their respective election manifestos. The BJP has fulfilled around 85 per cent of promises made in its manifesto,” claimed Amit Shah.

Shah claimed that the Congress leaders could not be been seen during COVID-19 or floods but appear when there are elections and start doing press conferences. He said that Uttarakhand has seen overall development in the last four years and claimed that Bharatiya Janata Party is committed to the development of the State under the leadership of CM Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Shah said Modi brought road and rail infrastructure development projects worth Rs 85,000 crore during his tenure. He said that Modi’s vision for the reconstruction of Kedarnath, which had suffered extensive damage in the 2013 disaster, led to the never-seen-before development in and around the temple.

He informed that PM Modi will visit Kedarnath on 5th November and will unveil a statue of Adi Guru Shankaracharya.

He also attacked Harish Rawat while reminding him of his sting video that surfaced before the 2017 assembly polls allegedly showing him negotiating a deal to buy back support of rebel MLAs.