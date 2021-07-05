Allopathy remarks: Supreme Court to hear Ramdev’s plea seeking stay on multiple FIRs on Jul 12

The yoga guru has been booked under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

The Supreme Court Monday said it would hear on July 12 the plea of yoga guru Ramdev seeking a stay on proceedings in connection with multiple FIRs lodged over his alleged remarks against the use of allopathic medicines during the COVID pandemic, saying it received original records of his statements late Sunday night only. The apex court was scheduled to examine the original records of the statements of Ramdev on the use of allopathic medicine following his plea to stay investigation and transfer the cases lodged against him in this connection to Delhi. ”Yesterday night at 11 PM, we got bulky files having copies of statements and videos,” said a bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and justices A S Bopanna and Hrishikesh Roy. ”We are posting the matter after a week,” the CJI said after senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Ramdev, offered that the matter can be taken up on some other day. Earlier, the bench had sought original records pertaining to the alleged statements made by Ramdev on the issue.

Multiple FIRs have been lodged against Ramdev in Patna and Raipur following complaints by the Indian Medical Association. Besides seeking quashing of criminal complaints, Ramdev has sought their clubbing and transfer to Delhi. As an interim relief, Ramdev has also urged for a stay on the investigation in connection with the criminal complaints.

The criminal complaints have been lodged by Indian Medical Association (IMA) in Bihar and Chhattisgarh over his alleged remarks against the use of allopathic medicine during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Patna and Raipur chapters of the IMA have lodged complaints against Ramdev,alleging that his remarks are likely to cause prejudice to the COVID control mechanism and may dissuade people from availing proper treatment against the pandemic.

The yoga guru has been booked under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Disaster Management Act, 2005. Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the IPC have been invoked against him. Ramdev, whose alleged statements stirred a nationwide debate over the issue of Allopathy versus Ayurveda, however, had withdrawn his statements on May 23 after receiving a letter from Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, who had called his remarks as “inappropriate”.

The Delhi Medical Association (DMA), meanwhile, has sought permission to become a party to the case, alleging that Ramdev insulted Allopathy and “instigated” people to disregard vaccines and treatment protocols. The DMA, having 15,000 Delhi doctors as members, has claimed that Ramdev’s Patanjali earned over Rs 1,000 crore by selling Coronil kits which were not approved by medical bodies.