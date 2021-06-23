Allopathy remark row: Ramdev moves Supreme Court seeking protection from coercive action in FIRs lodged by IMA

Ramdev and IMA have been involved in a continuous spat over the former's remark related to allopathic medicines.

Yoga guru Ramdev today moved the Supreme Court seeking a stay on proceedings in multiple cases lodged against him in various states over his alleged remarks on the efficacy of allopathy in the treatment of COVID-19. In his application, Ramdev sought protection from coercive action in FIRs lodged by the Indian Medical Association (IMA). The FIRs were lodged in Patna and Raipur and Ramdev urged the court to order a transfer of the FIRs to a Delhi court.

According to Bar and Bench, Ramdev has been booked under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and other provisions of Disaster Management Act, 2005.

In Chhattisgarh, Raipur Police registered an FIR against Baba Ramdev for allegedly spreading false information about the allopathic medicines used for the treatment of Covid-19.

Ramdev and IMA have been involved in a continuous spat over the former’s remark related to allopathic medicines. The incident came to light after a video of Ramdev went viral in which he allegedly termed allopathy a ‘stupid science’. He said medicines like Hydroxychloroquine, Fabiflu, Ivermectin and Remdesivir failed while the effectiveness of plasma therapy was under question. He alleged that lakhs of people died due to the consumption of allopathic medicines. He claimed that more people died due to allopathic medicines than due to lack of medical oxygen.

However, Patanjali Yogpeeth Trust later tried to clarify saying Ramdev was reading a WhatsApp forward message.

In another video that went viral days after the first one, Ramdev was heard saying that no one’s father can arrest him.

After the outrage over the video and strong objection by the IMA, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan wrote to Ramdev following which the yoga guru offered an apology. However, the IMA went on to file FIRs against him.