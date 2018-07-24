Alliance with Congress will depend on how they treat JD(S): Kumaraswamy day after party’s backing to Rahul Gandhi as PM

Alliance with Congress will depend on how they treat JD(S): Kumaraswamy (Image: ANI)

A day after the Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S) came out openly in support of Rahul Gandhi’s candidature as Prime Minister of the opposition alliance, its top leader today raised questions on the very possibility of fighting the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in a pre-poll alliance with the Congress party. Speaking to news agency ANI, Kumaraswamy on Tuesday said that chances of a pre-poll alliance with Congress party will depend on how they treat Janata Dal (Secular).

Kumaraswamy said, “Agenda is there… let us see how Congress is going to treat JD(S).” Both the parties had fought the Karnataka assembly polls separately. However, they joined hands to form the government in the state. In the 15th Karnataka Legislative Assembly election, that was held on May 12, 2018, BJP had secured 104 seats, Congress 80 and JD(S) 37. According to a report by Times of India, if Congress and JD(S) fought the election together, then the alliance would have won 151 seats.

On Monday, JD(S) had backed the proposal of pitching Congress president Rahul Gandhi as the opposition’s prime ministerial candidate 2019 General elections. Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda had said that he had no doubts about Rahul Gandhi leading the joint opposition front as its PM candidate. Gowda also added that his party already has an alliance with Congress in Karnataka.

In a meeting of the Congress Working Committee on Sunday, the grand old party had pitched for Rahul Gandhi as the prime ministerial candidate of the united opposition.

Addressing party workers in Karnataka earlier this month, Kumaraswamy broke down into tears and said that he was unhappy and swallowing pain of the JD(S)-Congress coalition government. “You are standing with bouquets to wish me, as one of your brothers became Chief Minister and you all are happy, but I’m not… I know the pain of coalition government. I became Vishkanth and swallowed pain of this government,” Kumaraswamy was quoted as saying by ANI.

However, taking a U-turn on his statement, Kumaraswamy later said, “I didn’t speak about the Congress or any Congress leader. I didn’t mention anything about the Congress in my speech. That was a party programme and I got emotional, Media misinterpreted my speech,” reports ANI. Kumaraswamy further added that post of Chief Minister is “not a bed of roses.”

However, both the parties later issued a statement saying that the coalition government will complete its full term of five years. Speaking to news 18, Party secretary-general and spokesperson Danish Ali had said, “There are no strains between the Congress and the JD(S) and the coalition government in Karnataka is stable and will complete its five-year term under a common minimum programme for the welfare of the people in the state, including farmers, Dalits and other oppressed classes.”