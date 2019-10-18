Benagaluru: Alliance University chancellor arrested in connection with former VC’s murder

Alliance University is among the first private universities set up in Karnataka. (Photo/alliance.edu.in)

Alliance University ex-VC murder case: The murder case of former vice-chancellor of Bengaluru’s Alliance University, Ayyapa Dore, took a sensational twist on Thursday with the arrest of former chancellor Sudhir Angur and his associate Suraj Singh. The Bengaluru Police claimed that it has cracked the case by arresting the two men who had planned the murder and hired contract killers to execute the sinister plan.

The police said it has launched a manhunt to nab seven more suspects in the case, adding that the assailants had planned to kill Madhukar Angur, Sudhir’s brother and founder of the university as well, but failed in their bid.

Dore, 53, was hacked to death on Tuesday night when he was on his regular evening walk at HMT grounds. Originally from Saasooru in Vijayapura district, Dore had even formed a political party – Jana Samanyara Paksha (JSP) – and unsuccessfully contested the 2018 Assembly election from Muddebihal seat.

Interrogation revealed that Sudhir had planned to eliminate both Dore and Madhukar to gain control over the university, cops said. Dore was considered to a close aise of Madhukar, who was the former chancellor of the university. Investigations also revealed that Dore had helped Madhukar in several legal battles against Sudhir and his supporters within the institution.

Alliance University was among the first private universities set up in Karnataka. However, the institution has been in news for all the wrong reasons in the recent past. The fight for its control between the Angur brothers had even led to the university’s closure for sometime in 2016. After the exams were cancelled due to the infighting, the then state government had intervened in the matter to protect the students.