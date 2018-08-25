Alliance in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar key to BJP’s defeat in 2019 general elections, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has claimed that his party will overthrow the BJP government in 2019 general elections and form a government with support from the opposition parties. During the interactive segment of his ‘India and the World’ event at the House of Commons complex in London on Friday, Rahul said that the Congress party was building a “formidable alliance” to fight the divisive forces in power in the country. He said that the arithmetic for 2019 is “very simple”, adding that his party will win the elections by building a “formidable alliance”.

The Congress leader, who arrived here on a two-day visit, said that if the opposition parties bury their differences in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and contest election together, the BJP won’t be able to win more than five seats.

Rahul said that an alliance of the Congress, Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party and Mayawati’s BSP in UP and a similar pact between the opposition parties in Bihar will cost the BJP 120 seats.

“The election, if you look at the media… the media had in 2004 said that India is shining and the BJP is going to come back in the power. Look at the math, and the math is pretty simple. If there is an alliance in UP and Bihar, the BJP can’t win the elections. There is 80 seats in UP and an alliance between SP, Congress and BSP can’t make the BJP win five seats… 60% of the vote. Similar in Bihar, 40 seats, meaning 120 seats are gone,” he said.

Watch video:

Later, speaking at the London School of Economics, Rahul said that the next general elections will be a straight fight between the ruling BJP and the ‘entire opposition’. He said that the ‘first priority’ of the opposition is to defeat the BJP and that the issue of leadership will be taken up by opposition parties after the polls.

“It will be pretty straightforward contest between BJP on one side and the entire opposition on the other. Almost the entire Opposition feel that systematic attack was taking place on Indian institutions,” he said.

“The first priority is to defeat the BJP. Once election is overall conversation can take place (about the leadership). Not till we defeat the BJP,” he added.

The Congress party has been pushing to forge an alliance with “like-minded parties” for the 2019 Lok Sabha election to defeat the BJP. Last month, the Congress Working Committee had authorised Rahul to take forward the talks on the formation of the Mahagathbandhan.