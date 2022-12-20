Allahabad University violence: FIR against 43 security guards; classes suspended

A day after violence and arson was witnessed on the campus of Allahabad University in Prayagraj where students and security guards clashed with each other, a case has been registered in Prayagraj against 43 security guards based on a complaint filed by a student in connection with the violence, reported news agency ANI.

The case was registered at the Colonelganj Police Station in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj on a complaint by student leader Vivekanand Pathak.

Two cars were damaged and motorcycles torched in the violence that took place on Monday on the campus after security guards allegedly stopped an ex-student leader from entering the campus.

Allahabad university suspends classes on Tuesday

Students of the university alleged that security guards lathi-charged and fired at them, which led to the violence, while the university administration claimed that “unknown elements” made their way to the varsity and clashed with guards who tried to stop them. In view of the violence, the university suspended classes on Tuesday, reported The Indian Express.

The university in a notification said, “In view of the unfortunate incidents of violence and serious misconduct that has taken place today, wherein unknown elements broke open the locks of the university gates, which resulted in violence between them and the guards. Stone pelting and torching of vehicles have led to a panic-stricken situation; the work in the university shall remain suspended tomorrow (Tuesday).”

Police Commissioner Ramit Sharma said the clash broke out when former student Vivekanand Pathak had an argument with a security guard, reported news agency PTI. According to the CP, Pathak had gone for some work at the bank which is located on the varsity’s premises. Pathak said that he was going to the bank to update his account’s KYC when security guard Prabhakar Singh misbehaved with him.

He alleged that Singh and other security guards attacked him with sticks, following which some students clashed with them.

Meanwhile, police personnel in large numbers have been deployed on the campus, a senior official said.

There have been protests on the campus for the past few months demanding the rollback of fee hikes and restoring student union elections. However, police did not link the clash with the ongoing agitation on the campus over a fee hike, as per PTI.