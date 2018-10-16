​​​
Allahabad to be renamed as Prayagraj: UP Cabinet headed by CM Yogi Adityanath approves proposal

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet Tuesday approved a proposal to rename Allahabad as Prayagraj.

Lucknow | Updated: October 16, 2018
The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet Tuesday approved a proposal to rename Allahabad as Prayagraj. The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Briefing reporters after the meeting, senior Cabinet minister Siddhartha Nath Singh said, “The renaming of Allahabad as Prayagraj before Kumbh Mela came for approval in the meeting and I am happy to say Allahabad will now be known as Prayagraj.” “Rig Veda, Mahabharat and Ramayana also mention Prayagraj (for Allahabad),” he noted.

“The people of entire Allahabad, the sages and seers wanted that Allahabad should be known as Prayagraj.Two days back, when the chief minister had chaired a meeting pertaining to Kumbh there, he had himself mooted that Allahabad should be called Prayagraj. All the sages and seers had given their unanimous approval for the same,” he added.

On a trip to Allahabad on Saturday last, the chief minister had said there was a proposal to rename the city ahead of the 2019 Kumbh Mela.

