Allahabad shocker: Five of family perish in one night, bodies found stuffed in refrigerator, suitcase, almirah

According to reports, the man was found hanging from the ceiling fan. The body of the wife was found inside the fridge.

The Uttar Pradesh police have recovered bodies of five members of a family, including three minors, from Allahabad on Monday night. Police found the bodies of a man, wife and their three daughters from a locked house at Dhumanganj area. According to reports, the man was found hanging from the ceiling fan. The body of the wife was found inside the fridge. Out of the three daughters, the body of one was in a suitcase, other in an almirah and the body of the third daughter was lying on the floor, the report says.

Allahabad SSP Nitin Tiwari said that while the police is not ruling any angle, it appeared to be a case of murder and suicide. “Prima facie it seems that the man killed his wife and daughters, and later committed suicide.” Tiwari said that family dispute or a suspected extra-marital affair could be a reason behind the gruesome killings. The bodies have been sent for postmortem and the police have begun a probe into the matter.

The incident has brought the back the memories of the mysterious deaths of 11 members in Delhi’s Burari in July this year. Ten of the 11 members of the Bhatia family were found hanging from an iron-mesh in the ceiling on Sunday, while the body of 77-year-old Narayan Devi, the head of the family, was lying on the floor in another room of the house. Devi’s daughter Pratibha (57), her two sons Bhavnesh (50) and Lalit Bhatia (45) were also among the deceased. Bhavnesh’s wife Savita (48) and their three children – Meenu (23), Nidhi (25), and Dhruv, aged 15, too were found dead.

Lalit Bhatia’s wife Tina (42) and their 15-year-old son Shivam were also among those found dead. Pratibha’s daughter Priyanka (33), who was engaged last month and would have married by the end of this year, was also found hanging.