Allahabad renamed as Prayagraj: Yogi Adityanath justifies move, asks critics why aren’t your names Raavan, Duryodhan

By: | Published: November 5, 2018 7:21 PM

Allahabad renamed as Prayagraj: Last month, the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet approved the proposal to rename the historic city of Allahabad as Prayagraj.

Allahabad renamed as Prayagraj: CM Yogi Adityanath asked why didn’t parents of critics name them after villainous characters from Mahabharata and Ramayana- “Raavan and Duryodhan”.

Allahabad renamed as Prayagraj: Countering criticisms over rechristening of Allahabad as Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has underlined that names hold great significance in India. CM Adityanath invoked mythological references to justify his government’s move. He asked why didn’t parents of critics name them after villainous characters from Mahabharata and Ramayana- “Raavan and Duryodhan”.

“When I changed the name of Allahabad, some people raised questions over the move. So, I said why didn’t their parents named as “Raavan” and “Duryodhan” in that case,” CM Adityanath said during the second day of the Gyan Kumbh. “In this country, the name holds a lot of significance. In India, maximum names are related to Ram’s and in schedule caste, most people have attached Ram with their names. The name connects us with our glorious tradition,” CM Adityanath said.

Last month, the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet approved the proposal to rename the historic city of Allahabad as Prayagraj. While opposition came down hard on the BJP, UP Cabinet minister Siddhartha Nath Singh the move would help highlight Indian culture at international level.

Allahabad is one of the largest cities of Uttar Pradesh and considered as cultural and religious important one. The city is also the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and the invisible Saraswati.

