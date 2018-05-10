Allahabad lawyer Rajesh Shrivastava shot dead: Bus set ablaze by protestors, Adityanath announces Rs 20 Lakh ex-gratia; all you need to know

Agitated by the incident, the lawyers set ablaze a bus near District Magistrate’s office in the city.

The murder of a lawyer identified as Rajesh Srivastava in Uttar Pradesh’s Allahabad gas triggered massive protests in the city on Wednesday. Agitated by the incident, the lawyers set ablaze a bus near District Magistrate’s office in the city. Srivastava was shot dead in Colonelganj’s Manmohan Park area. Earlier, the lawyers gathered near DM office and held demonstrations.

Shrivastava, 45, was allegedly shot at by two unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants when he was on his way to the collectorate. Incidentally, the murder took place at a time when state DGP was on a Law and Order inspection trip to Allahabad. Also, the Chief Secretary’s convoy had just passed through the area a few hours before the incident.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced Rs 20 lakh as compensation to the family of the deceased.

Speaking to media, SSP Allahabad Akash Kulhary has said that a land dispute could be a prima facie reason behind the killing.

Second killing in three days

Surprisingly, Srivastava’s killing is the second in a time span of three days. On Wednesday, Pawan Kesari, a BJP leader, was shot dead by unidentified people in Allahabad’s Phulpur. The victim was attacked on Tuesday and was soon rushed to the hospital but was declared brought dead. The police arrested three people while reason of the murder is yet to be ascertained, said the police. Kesari is said to be close to UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya