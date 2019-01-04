Allahabad Kumbh Mela 2019: UP Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma wants Rahul Gandhi to visit Kumbh, perform puja at his grandfather’s tomb

Allahabad Kumbh Mela 2019

Kumbh Mela 2019: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Thursday said that on behalf of the state government, he will invite Congress president Rahul Gandhi to visit Prayagraj during Kumbh Mela. Sharma who invited the Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani for the event on Thursday, said, “We want everyone to visit Prayagraj for the Kumbh Mela this year and that’s why we are extending this invite to all in the government and everybody.”

When asked if the invite will be extended to Congress chief Rahul Gandhi too, he said, “Yes, definitely. I would like to make an announcement. Rahul Gandhi’s grandfather Feroz Gandhi’s tomb is in Prayagraj, which Rahul has never visited.”

“I urge Rahul Gandhi to visit Prayagraj for the Kumbh Mela and also perform puja at his grandfather’s tomb. Rahul Gandhi is of the Dattatreya gotra, so I think he should visit the Kumbh Mela,” Sharma added.

The Uttar Pradesh government recently renamed the Allahabad as Prayagraj. The city is all set to host the world’s largest religious gathering from January 15. The BJP government wants it to be a big success and for that, the ministers are sent across the country for the event’s publicity.

The Uttar Pradesh government is not only endorsing the event but has also formed the Prayagraj Mela Authority for Kumbh Mela’s smooth functioning.