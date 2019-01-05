Allahabad Kumbh Mela 2019: Tent city with five-star hotel like facilities gears up to host 15 crore pilgrims

Allahabad Kumbh Mela 2019

Kumbh Mela: The Allahabad Kumbh Mela 2019 is around the corner and all preparations to host the world’s largest religious gathering are in place. The Uttar Pradesh government headed by Yogi Adityanath has assured that all pilgrims visiting Prayagraj during the 55-day-long event will be given the best facilities.

This time, the organisers have tried to give a corporate look to the Kumbh Mela which will be attended by nearly 15 crore people from different walks of life.

The government has established a dedicated tent city on the plains of Yamuna and Ganga to accommodate pilgrims. These tents are equipped with all modern facilities similar to five-star hotels. Facilities liked food courts, restaurants and entertainment centres have been specially designed for pilgrims.

The tent city is designed to accommodate all those who wish to stay away from the Kumbh Mela rituals and enjoy the Mela and witness India’s rich culture and heritage.

According to the organisers, over 2,000 tents of a varying range have been set up for this purpose. These tents have been designed keeping in mind the number of tourists and guests of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas.

Besides, special routes, circuits like Sangam Walk and Tourist Walk are also being established.

Kumbh Mela 2019

The tent city is spread over an area of 100 hectares and built by six companies. The tent city also consists of villas, dormitory style tents in the Arail ghat area. These tents can be booked online. To book these tents tourists will have to log on to – https://kumbh.gov.in/en

The government has claimed that the Kumbh Mela 2019 will be a historic one and NRIs and foreigners will visit Prayagraj in huge numbers to become part of the celebrations.

As many as 1,200 cottages have been set up to accommodate tourists. The tent city has divided into three categories — cottages- deluxe, super deluxe and villa.

Villas are the most expensive ones because of the size and number of bedrooms. Each villa consists of two bedrooms and a common area. It is situated near the river Ganga. When you enter the villa, you will first spot the drawing room. On its left and right are two bedrooms with attached bathrooms.

What makes these villas most attractive is that it is situated right on the banks of Ganga offering a full view of the river that holds immense spiritual significance for Hindus. Tourists will be able to catch the glimpses of river Ganga right from this villa. To spend one night here, one has to pay Rs 32,000.

Also, five restaurants have been set up for pilgrims and tourists. All these restaurants will serve only holistic food. Besides, they will also serve special cuisines of all Indian states.

If you are looking for a cheaper alternative, a night in dormitories will cost you Rs 600.