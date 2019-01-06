Allahabad Kumbh Mela 2019: Posters demanding Ram Mandir in Ayodhya spotted near Sangam

Allahabad Kumbh Mela 2019

Kumbh Mela 2019: The Ram Mandir issue has taken centre stage just ahead of the general elections and the matter is set to be played up abundantly when millions gather for the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj later this month. Although the matter is pending before the Supreme Court, several right-wing groups including RSS and VHP have been mounting pressure on the Modi government to enact a law for early construction of a grand temple at the disputed site where Babri Masjid once stood.

Now, the heat of Ram Mandir has reached Allahabad which is all set to host the Kumbh Mela. The Kumbh Mela will begin on January 15 and culminate on March 4.

According to a report in Aaj Tak, posters have sprung up near the Sangam, where rivers Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati meet, demanding early construction of Ram Mandir. The posters were erected just a few days ago which read – “agar ab bhi ram mandir na bana paaoge, aane wali peedhi ko kya mooh dikhaoge”. (If you are can’t construct a Ram mandir even now, how will you face the upcoming generation).

The slogans are in reference to the BJP’s denial to bring an ordinance for Ram Mandir. In a recent interview to news agency ANI, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that his government was in no mood of taking ordinance route and that it will make all efforts once the judicial process is over.

Notably, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has announced that it will hold a Dharm Sansad in Prayagraj on January 31 where sadhus will deliberate on their next course of action in view of the pendency of the matter in the Supreme Court.

Earlier this week, the Supreme Court said an appropriate bench will hear petitions challenging the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgment on January 10. The Allahabad High Court had in 2010 passed an order favouring bifurcation of 2.77 acres of land equally among the three involved parties — Ram Lalla, Nirmohi Akhara and Sunni Waqf Board.