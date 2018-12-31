Allahabad Kumbh Mela 2019: No ban on offering of cannabis, bhaang this year, says UP govt

Allahabad Kumbh Mela 2019

Kumbh Mela 2019: The Allahabad Kumbh Mela will kick start on January 15 with lakhs of naga saadhus and seers of several akharas taking a holy dip in the waters of Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati at Sangam. During the 55-day long event, people from across the world visit Allahabad to participate in the world’s largest religious gathering. As a part of Hindu rituals, devotees will perform special pujas and offer special prasad on the occasion.

This year, the government has announced that there won’t be any ban on the offering of cannabis and bhaang as prasad. When state minister Nand Gopal Gupta was asked about the use of items that are intoxicated in nature, he informed that the government has decided to allow cannabis and bhaang during the Kuma Mela 2019.

“It is a matter of religious faith. Out government is committed to ensuring that no one feels inconvenient. We have made all preparations to ensure Kumbh is organised at a grand manner and nobody’s religious sentiment is hurt,” he said.

The last time Allahabad had hosted Kumbh Mela was in 2013. The event became the largest religious gathering in the world that with 120 million visitors. In 2019, the city will host Ardh Kumbh. It is expected that around 15 crore people will visit Allahabad between Janua15 and March 4. The next Kumbh Mela is scheduled for 2025.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government has invited Head of Missions, village heads across from the country for the Ardh Kumbh Mela. The government has claimed that arrangements made for the Allahabad Kumbh Mela this year are the best ever done for any Mela in the world. Special provisions have been made for the pilgrims for their movement, stay, food, parking, lighting and medical emergencies. Hygiene, sanitation and pilgrims’ conveniences have been given importance.

