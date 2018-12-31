Allahabad Kumbh Mela 2019: Government coins special slogan, special theme song for world’s largest religious gathering

Allahabad Kumbh Mela 2019

Kumbh Mela 2019: Preparations for the Allahabad Kumbh Mela 2019 are in the final phase with the government having promised to make the occasion a historic one. According to an estimate, around 15 crore people are expected to participate in the 55-day long event that begins on January 15.

Both the central government and Yogi Adityanath government have sought the participation of every citizen and extended invitation to all villages urging them to send at least one person each. The government has also coined a special slogan to draw public attention. The slogan is ‘Chalo Kumbh Chalein’.

State minister Srikant Sharma informed that to make the event a mega success, the government is seeking participation of people from every corner. Also, he said, special arrangements are being made for pilgrims of 6 lakh villages in the country and from 192 countries. He said the tents that are being set up are equipped by world-class facilities. These tents will be available for pilgrims on rent basis.

Also, this is the first time when a special theme song has been planned for the Kumbh. The song is penned by lyricist Prasoon Joshi and singer Shankar Mahadevan has decorates it with his voice.

The Allahabad Kumbh Mela theme song is – “Jaha shakh praan goonj uthe, jaha bhakti lehar uthkar bole, jaha punya jage gehrai se aur shradhaa bhi aakhein khole…”

Watch this space for the release of the song.