Allahabad High Court stays scientific survey of Gyanvapi mosque till tomorrow

The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday stayed the scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). The matter will be next heard on Thursday at 3.30 PM, reported Bar and Bench.

The Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee, which is the caretaker for the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi, had filed a petition in the Allahabad High Court on Tuesday, challenging an order by the Varanasi court last week that directed ASI to conduct a “scientific survey” of the mosque to ascertain whether the “present structure” was built over a “pre-existing structure of a Hindu temple”.

The matter was heard by Chief Justice Pritinker Diwaker. As the hearing remained incomplete, the interim stay which was imposed by the Supreme Court, was extended.

The apex court on Monday stayed the order by the Varanasi court and directed the ASI to maintain the status quo till 5 PM on Wednesday. The bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud asked the Muslim side to move the High Court against the order.

Earlier, on July 21, District and Sessions Judge Dr Ajaya Krishna Vishvesha had allowed the ASI survey.

Allowing an application by four Hindu women petitioners, the judge directed the ASI to “conduct Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) survey just below the 3 domes of the building in question and conduct excavation if required”. However, the “wazukhana area”, which is also disputed, was to be excluded.

The petitioners had filed a suit seeking the right to worship Maa Shringar Gauri on the outer wall of the Gyanvapi mosque complex, which is located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple.