Allahabad High Court slams live-in relationship while granting bail to rape accused

Criticising live-in relationships, the Allahabad High Court observed that there is a “systematic design to destroy the institution of marriage,” reports The Indian Express.

Granting bail to a man accused of raping his live-in partner, Justice Siddharth said in his order on Tuesday that “the security, social acceptance, progress and stability which the institution of marriage provides to a person is never provided by live-in-relationship”.

The court was hearing the bail application of a man from Saharanpur district who has been in jail since April 18. He has been booked under IPC sections 376 (rape), 316 (causing death of quick unborn child by act amounting to culpable homicide) and 506 (criminal intimidation), and under the POCSO Act.

The judge further said, “Live-in relationship shall only be considered as normal after the institution of marriage becomes obsolete in this country, like in many of the so-called developed countries where it has become a big problem for them to protect institution of marriage. We are proceeding to create great problem for us in future. There is systematic design to destroy the institution of marriage in this country and destabilise the society and hinder the progress of our country,” he stated.

In its order, the court further said that while it is not difficult to find a female partner for marriage, after he comes out of a live-in relationship, it is “very difficult” for women to find a male partner for marriage.

The court, in its order, said that “middle class morality can’t be ignored in a country like ours which consists mostly of the middle class.

“Our country consists mostly of the middle class. The stability, social, political and economic, of a nation depends on the size of the middle class only. The morality of the highest class and the lowest class has nothing to do with the same since morality dies in riches and chokes in poverty. For the highest class there is no morality and the lowest class cannot afford to follow the same due to compulsions of poverty,” the order read.

It said that “a person not having cordial family relationships cannot contribute to the progress of the nation”.