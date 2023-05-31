scorecardresearch
Allahabad High Court says five Hindu womens’ plea seeking right to worship inside Gyanvapi mosque maintainable

The plea by the Muslim side was filed by Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, which manages the Gyanvapi mosque.

Written by India News Desk
Updated:
Gyanvapi Mosque. (File Image)

The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday dismisses the Muslim side's plea challenging maintainability of five Hindu women worshippers' suit filed in Varanasi Court seeking the right to worship inside Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi, reported ANI.

The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday dismisses the Muslim side’s plea challenging maintainability of five Hindu women worshippers’ suit filed in Varanasi Court seeking the right to worship inside Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi.

The plea by the Muslim side was filed by Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, which manages the Gyanvapi mosque.

The court allowed the case to continue before the local Varanasi court, and upheld the September 12, 2022 order of the Varanasi court which held the suit to be maintainable, reported The Indian Express.

Reacting to the verdict, Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side in the Gyanvapi mosque case, said, “It is a historic verdict. The court clearly has said that Anjuman Intezamia Mosque Committee’s petition is not maintainable and dismissed it.”

“It is a big win for the Hindu side. We welcome the decision of the court to dismiss Order 7 Rule CPC plea filed by Anjuman Intazamia Mosque Committee which challenged the maintainability of the suit of five Hindu women worshippers seeking the right to worship inside Gyanvapi mosque,” Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi, lawyer representing the Hindu side, in Varanasi, told ANI.

First published on: 31-05-2023 at 16:44 IST

