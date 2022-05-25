Allahabad High Court orders UP mob violence accused to serve ‘serbet’, invokes ‘Ganga Jamuni tehzeeb’

A man accused in an incident of mob violence after the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results earlier this year has been directed by the Allahabad High Court to serve serbet (sweet drink) for a week in order to restore peace and love in the community.

Evoking Mahatma Gandhi’s principle of love for all fellow beings as the “essence of Indian dharma”, Justice Ajay Bhanot pointed out in his observation that hate has no place in the society while emphasizing the need of Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb (celebrating Hindu-Muslim togetherness) to be upheld in spirit, and not only in conversations.

“Ganga Jamuni Tehzeeb is not a ritual to be observed in conversations, in fact it is a soul force to be harnessed in conduct. Ganga Jamuni Tehzeeb culture is not mere tolerance of differences, but heartful embracement of diversity. The ethos of the State of Uttar Pradesh brings out the catholicity of Indian philosophy”, observed Justice Bhanot while granting bail to the accused, reported Bar and Bench.

While stating that someone else’s hate couldn’t even overshadow the ocean of love within Mahatma Gandhi at the time of his death, Justice Bhanot said, “Seekers of different paths would do well to remember the Father of the Nation. The Mahatma by the example of his life and the fact of his death, reminds us that the quest of all religions and the essence of an Indian’s Dharma is love for fellow beings. Someone’s hate consumed his body, but not his love for humanity. A bullet stilled his mortal frame but could not silence the truth in him.”

The HC further said that the society must take it upon itself to spread the ideals of love, harmony and peace as courts are merely an instrument to deal with the problem.

“Law and courts are not the only instruments to deal with problems. All sections of the society have to own up to their responsibilities to promote fraternity among all citizens and ensure peace.”

The accused Nawab of Hapur was in jail since March 11. After a month, his bail plea was rejected by the Sessions Judge of Hapur on April 11. The HC, while granting bail, made an observation that the accused was not identified as the main offender responsible for causing life-threatening injuries.

“The nature of injuries as recorded in the medical reports establishes that there was no intent to kill or cause grievous hurt. The applicant did not behave inappropriately with any lady. Prosecution evidence does not connect the applicant with the offence,” the order recorded.

The HC also directed the local police and administration to ensure that proper arrangements were made in order for the activity to continue peacefully.