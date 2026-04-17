In a significant setback for Rahul Gandhi in the dual citizenship case, the Allahabad High Court has ordered the registration of an FIR against him. The Lucknow Bench further directed the Uttar Pradesh government to either conduct the investigation itself or refer the matter to a central agency.

The court passed the order on a BJP Worker’s petition that Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, holds British Citizenship.

The petitioner, identified as S Vignesh Shishir, challenged a January 28 order of a special MP/MLA court in Lucknow, which had rejected his plea seeking registration of an FIR against the Congress leader.

The MP/MLA court had held that it was not competent to decide issues relating to citizenship.