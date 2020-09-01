Kafeel Khan, booked under NSA for provocative speech at AMU, granted bail by Allahabad High Court

Allahabad High Court grants bail to Kafeel Khan. (file pic)

The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday granted conditional bail to Kafeel Khan. Khan was arrested from Mumbai in January and booked under National Security Act (NSA) for his alleged provocative speech at Aligarh Muslim University in December 2019, amid anti-CAA protests.

Khan is presently lodged in the Mathura jail. He has been in jail since January 29 after a speech he delivered at theuniversity on December 10 last year during the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) protests. The speech was deemed provocative by the Uttar Pradesh government and booked him under the NSA.

Khan hit the headlines after the 2017 tragedy at Gorakhpur’s Baba Raghav Das (BRD) Medical College, in which several kids died due to a lack of oxygen cylinders. Initially, he was hailed as a saviour for the children for arranging emergency oxygen cylinders but later, faced action, along with nine other doctors and staff members of the hospital, all of whom were released on bail later.