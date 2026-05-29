What began in 1984 as an Rs 8,000 loan recovery suit snowballed into a four-decade courtroom battle over agricultural land, ending with the Allahabad High Court refusing to reopen settled proceedings and imposing a rare Rs 2 fine on litigants accused of suppressing facts and falsely obtaining an interim order, according to a report of The Indian Express.

Justice Kshitij Shailendra dismissed the petition filed by Tara Chand and five others, legal heirs of a deceased judgment debtor, who had challenged an ex parte decree dated January 1, 1985, and subsequent execution proceedings that culminated in the auction of agricultural land in Saharanpur district.

Gross abuse of law, Rs 2 fine imposed for falsehood, delay

“The cost could be exemplary and huge for falsehood and conduct of the petitioners but considering the segment they belong to, as reflected from the record, the Court is not inclined to impose heavy cost; however, the manner in which the proceedings have been conducted throughout, the Court deems it appropriate to impose cost of Rs 2 on the petitioners so as to convey them the worth of their objections and conduct in the eyes of this Court,” Justice Shailendra said on May 22 while imposing the paltry yet symbolic fine. The petitioners have been directed to deposit the Rs 2 fine by July 7, failing which the district magistrate, Saharanpur, is authorised to recover it as arrears of land revenue.

Challenge after more than 10,000 days; decree cannot be reopened indirectly

The high court repeatedly emphasised the extraordinary delay, noting that the petition was filed more than 10,000 days after the relevant proceedings and decades after the decree had attained finality. “The petition, as initially filed, was not only barred by laches of 10,274 days, as reported, but was also not maintainable and filing of the petition was gross abuse and misuse of the process of law,” the court said.

Relying on settled Supreme Court (SC) law, it held that an executing court cannot go behind a decree and that even an allegedly erroneous decree remains binding unless set aside in appeal or other appropriate proceedings. Since no appeal had ever been filed against the January 1, 1985 decree, the court ruled that its validity could not be questioned indirectly through a petition under Article 227, The Indian Express report added.

Dispute rooted in an Rs 8,000 loan; execution turned into prolonged land battle

The litigation traces its roots to 1984, when a suit was filed for recovery of Rs 8,000 allegedly advanced to Jai Nand, father of the present petitioners. On January 1, 1985, a trial court decreed the suit ex parte, directing the defendant to repay the amount with interest at 6% per annum. The decree-holder then initiated execution proceedings, and what began as a routine money recovery case gradually transformed into a prolonged legal battle involving attachment, auction and competing claims over agricultural land in Village Nandheda Khurd, Deoband tehsil, Saharanpur. Jai Nand died in October 1988, after which the decree-holder moved against his legal heirs to recover the decretal amount. Nearly 37 years later, the heirs approached the high court claiming they had no knowledge of the decree or execution proceedings and sought to undo everything that had happened since 1985.

Petitioners alleged illegal auction; court finds they participated earlier

The petitioners contended that they became aware of the proceedings only years later when authorities attempted to measure the disputed property, arguing that execution was conducted behind their backs and valuable agricultural land was auctioned to satisfy a small money decree. Their counsel submitted that the ex parte decree was legally flawed, procedures under the Civil Procedure Code were not followed, and the auction suffered from serious irregularities. Rejecting the argument, Justice Shailendra noted that the CPC expressly permits execution of decrees against the legal representatives of a deceased judgment debtor. Referring to Sections 2(11), 50 and 146 of the Code, the court held that the petitioners, having inherited the estate, could not claim immunity from execution. “As far as the legal position regarding the status of legal representatives of the judgment debtor is concerned, a legal representative means a person who, in law, represents the estate of a deceased person,” the judgment noted.

Records show petitioners knew of proceedings; contradictory claims draw sharp censure

One of the petitioners’ central claims was that they did not know of the execution proceedings. However, the high court found that notices had been issued to the legal heirs after a fresh execution application was filed in August 1989. More importantly, one petitioner had actively participated and filed objections under Section 47 of the CPC, which were considered and decided by the executing court on July 20, 1993.

“The submission made on behalf of the petitioners that the order sheet does not indicate disposal of objections under Section 47 CPC cannot be accepted,” the judgment said. Since that order was never challenged, it had attained finality long ago. The court also noted a significant inconsistency: the petition originally claimed knowledge of proceedings on November 20, 2012, but in written submissions they stated they became aware only in 2021. “The Court is of the firm opinion that the petitioners selectively chose documents for filing and raised absolute false and misleading pleas to obtain an interim order from this Court,” the judgment said, observing they had succeeded in getting interim protection from eviction despite possession already being delivered to the auction purchaser and revenue entries made years earlier.

Auction process scrutinised; court satisfied due procedure was followed

A substantial portion of the judgment dealt with the legality of the auction. The court found that an earlier auction sale had indeed been set aside because the decree-holder had purchased the property without prior permission of the executing court as required under Order XXI Rule 72 of the CPC. However, the executing court subsequently corrected the defect. A fresh auction was conducted in 1999 following the prescribed procedure.

When no competing bidders emerged, the decree-holder became the highest bidder and purchased the property with the court’s permission. The sale was confirmed, a sale certificate was issued, and the property was later mutated in favour of the auction purchaser. Execution proceedings were formally closed in 2002 after the court recorded full satisfaction of the decree. “The Court is satisfied that due procedure of law was followed,” Justice Shailendra observed.

Directions on possession; compliance report due by Aug 12, 2026

The high court directed the local administration to ensure there is no hindrance in securing and protecting the possession of the successful auction purchasers. A compliance report has been sought by August 12, closing a chapter of litigation that spanned four decades while underscoring the judiciary’s firm stance against the misuse of process and attempts to reopen long-settled disputes.