‘All-time high threat to Narendra Modi’ – MHA says PM security guidelines ‘reiteration’ of existing rules

The ministry said no new restrictions have been added through these guidelines and SOPs and only the laid down protocols have been reiterated. (PTI)

A day after officials suggested there has been an “all-time high” threat to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the home ministry today said guidelines for security arrangements of VVIPs were required to be “reiterated from time to time”. It said guidelines for the security of prime minister was issued “reiterating” the existing standard operating procedures (SOPs) and laid down norms, and did not contain any “specific” reference to ministers and other dignitaries.

“Recently, the Ministry of Home Affairs has reiterated the guidelines/ standard operating procedures issued earlier regarding security arrangements of VVIPs during road shows, to all states and union territories. “These guidelines/ SOPs are not new; they are reiteration of existing guidelines and do not contain any specific reference to ministers or other dignitaries,” it said in a statement.

The ministry said no new restrictions have been added through these guidelines and SOPs and only the laid down protocols have been reiterated. On June 11, Home Minister Rajnath Singh had reviewed the prime minister’s security and directed all necessary measures be taken in consultation with other agencies to suitably strengthen security arrangements for the prime minister.