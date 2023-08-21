All temporary employees of MCD will be regularised, says CM Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said all temporary employees of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will be regularised.

Addressing a felicitation programme by the MCD for the timely payment of salaries to its employees, Kejriwal said that the MCD employees were getting timely salaries for the last two months and tax collection of the civic body has also increased as “it is being ruled by an honest dispensation”.

“It happened last time in 2010. Everyone is getting their salary on time after 13 years and everyone should be congratulated for it,” he added.

The CM also handed over appointment letters to 370 newly regularised employees.

Mayor of the AAP ruled-MCD Shelly Oberoi and Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj were also present at the event held at Thyagraj stadium in Delhi.

Citing Indore’s example as being the cleanest city in the nation, the Chief Minister also said that the employees of MCD and its officers will make the national capital the “cleanest city” in the next 2-3 years, and it will be done with people participation.

Kejriwal also said that house tax collections have also rose in the past few months.

“There is less corruption while people have also started paying taxes knowing their money will be put to good use. When we started, the Delhi government was also in losses, but now it has surplus funds despite water-electricity being free among other welfare schemes. Soon, MCD will also stand on its feet with same workers and officers,” he said, as quoted by Hindustan Times.

The MCD elections were held on December 4, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won 134 seats out of 250, ousting the BJP of its 15-year rule in the civic body.