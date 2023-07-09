scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

All schools in Delhi to remain closed on Monday due to incessant rain: CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi recorded 153 mm rain in the 24-hour period ending at 8:30 am on Sunday, the highest in a single day in July since 1982, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Written by PTI
Arvind Kejriwal, monsoon
Vehicles move through a waterlogged road amid monsoon rains, in New Delhi on Sunday (PTI)

All the schools in Delhi will remain closed on Monday in view of the incessant rain in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced.

Delhi recorded 153 mm rain in the 24-hour period ending at 8:30 am on Sunday, the highest in a single day in July since 1982, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

An interaction between a Western Disturbance and monsoonal winds is leading to an intense rainfall spell over northwest India, including Delhi, which experienced the season’s first “very heavy” rainfall on Saturday.

Also Read
Also Read

“In view of the torrential rains in the last two days and keeping in mind the warnings of the meteorological department, all schools will remain closed on Monday,” Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

The Safdarjung observatory, the city’s primary weather station, recorded 153 mm rain in the 24-hour period ending at 8:30 am on Sunday, the highest since the 24-hour rainfall of 169.9 mm on July 25, 1982, a senior IMD official said.

More Stories on
Arvind Kejriwal
IMD

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 09-07-2023 at 18:28 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS