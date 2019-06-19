All-party meeting: PM Modi makes bold move to hold simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections

Encouraged by his second consecutive Lok Sabha election win with a clear majority, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on taking bold steps to refashion the country\u2019s politics within weeks of taking charge. As a party, the BJP has always advocated a strong central government and holding simultaneous nationwide elections for Lok Sabha and state assemblies. The thinking in the government is that by holding simultaneous elections, the country will not only save on the huge election expenditure but will also help both the Centre and states to focus on development for the next five years as too many elections and imposition of model code of conduct hamper faster economic growth. As soon as oath of affirmation of new Lok Sabha members was over and a new Lok Sabha Speaker was elected, Prime Minister Modi made a bold move by inviting the top leadership of all the political parties represented in the Parliament. Prime Minister Modi is holding the meeting with these leaders on five issues close to his heart even before the customary Presidential address to both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha. Also read:\u00a0\u2018One nation, one election\u2019 a diversionary tactic, says Mayawati; to skip PM\u2019s all-party meet What Prime Minister Modi will discuss in all party meeting In the crucial meeting, the agenda of which was reviewed by Financial Express Online, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will seek the views of these leaders on five topics close to his heart. One Nation One Election Prime Minister Modi has invited the opposition\u2019s views on holding simultaneous Lok Sabha and state assembly elections under his proposal of one-nation one-election. However, this proposal is expected to face resistance from regional parties and some opposition parties as they believe the proposal will put them at a disadvantage in case of a strong wave in favour of political party or leader. How to improve productivity of Parliament Another issue that Prime Minister Modi will discuss is ways to improve productivity of Parliament. He has tried to allay the fears of opposition parties in his customary address to the media at the start of first session of the 17th Lok Sabha. He assured them that even if there is one Lok Sabha member in a political party, their views will be welcomed. Even during the last sessions of the 16th Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Modi had invited the opposition to work with government in the interest of nation. He had assured them that the government was willing to sit for late hours to facilitate discussions and passage of important bills like Triple Talaq Bill. New India by 2022 Prime Minister has often talked about his vision of building a New India by 2022 when the country will complete 75 years of its independence from British rule. He has often urged different departments, ministries and even universities and colleges and individuals to decide what they want to achieve by 2022 and their contribution in these goals. Mahatma Gandhi\u2019s 150th birth anniversary In his first tenure, the Union government had constituted a national committee under the chairmanship of President Ram Nath Kovind to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of the father of the nation in October last year. The year-long celebrations that began last year will complete in October this year. In today\u2019s meeting with the top leadership of all political parties, PM Modi will seek their views and support to organise it as a grand international event. Development of most backward districts Niti Aayog has identified more than 100 districts as the most backward that require special attention for development. These 117 districts have been identified on the basis of data of poverty and deprivation as collected by socio-economic caste census, basic infrastructure and educational facilities and health and nutrition of the inhabitants. Instead of calling them most backward districts, the Union government describes them as aspiration districts and places special emphasis on their development.