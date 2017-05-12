How to hack an EVM? Election Commission invites netas for two-day EVM-tampering challenge

Police stop AAP workers who were protesting over alleged tampering of EVMs at Election Commission of India, in New Delhi on Thursday. (PTI Photo)

The Election Commission of India has decided to give politicians two-day ‘trial’ to show if they can hack Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), say TV reports. According to ANI, The EC welcomed the VVPAT move by the government, saying it has received funds in this regard and it would be implemented by 2019.

According to India Today TV, political parties would be allowed to prove EVM tampering on this Sunday or Monday. During an all-party meet today, an ECI officer made a detailed presentation on EVM security features before the representatives.

AAP leader Manish Sisodia, who participated in the meet, tweeted that EC has rejected his party’s proposal to organise a hackathon. The EC would only throw a challenge asking political parties to prove that machines used in past elections were tampered with, he claimed.

However, no official statement has been made by the EC in this regard.

Amidst increasing questions by a few political parties over the reliability of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), the Election Commission met representatives of 55 political parties to convey its stand on the issue today. As many as seven national and 48 state parties were called to discuss the reliability of EVMs in an all-party meet, which has been called after 16 political parties urged the poll panel to reintroduce the ballot paper system. These parties allege that people’s faith in the EVMs has eroded.

Ahead of the meeting, it was expected that the EC would demonstrate to parties that the voting machines cannot be hacked and also brief them about a planned EVM hacking challenge.

On Wednesday, AAP had staged a demonstration in the Delhi Assembly on how EVMs are hacked. For this, the party had used an EVM prototype. However, EC had trashed AAP’s demonstration, saying “machine is a look-alike and not the ECI-EVM.”

Some political parties have some also demanded access to the machines used in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

Among other things, the EC would also discuss disqualifying candidates named in a charge sheet for bribing voters, making electoral graft a non-bailable offense and easing of rules to order counting of votes through the paper trail.

On Thursday, AAP demanded the formation of an all-party committee under the aegis of the Election Commission (EC) and given access to EVMs used in the recent polls in the country. AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj, who had hacked a duplicate EVM on the floor of Delhi Assembly, told reporters that it was no longer if EVMs could be manipulated, but whether the recent polls could have been rigged.

AAP had failed to score big in Punjab and Goa Assembly elections 2017.

