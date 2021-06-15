All-out war: LJP sacks rebel MPs moments after Chirag Paswan ousted as party president

Chirag Paswan has issued the first statement after the coup. He said that the party is like a mother and one shouldn't betray it.

Chirag Paswan has been removed as Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) national president by rebel MPs who had ousted him from the post of party’s leader in Lok Sabha a day earlier. Paswan, who yesterday waited for an hour at his uncle’s residence in Delhi, had to return empty-handed as no one attended to him.

Five out of six MPs of LJP revolted against Paswan and elected his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras as the leader of the party in Lok Sabha. According to reports, the rebel MPs removed him on the principle of ‘One Man, One Post’. Besides being the party’s national president, Chirag was the leader of the LJP parliamentary party and Parliamentary Board chairman.

Reports claimed that the rebel leaders now want to remove him as the leader of the LJP parliamentary board. If they manage to do so, Paswan will be stripped of every party position.

On the other hand, the LJP sacked all five rebel MPs including Paras.

“The National Executive committee has unanimously decided to remove Shri Pashupati Kumar Paras MP, Smt Beena Devi MP, Chaudhary Mehboob Ali Kaiser MP, Shri Chandan Singh MP and Shri Prince Raj MP from the primary membership of Lok Janshakati Party with immediate effect. The National President of LJP Shri Chirag Paswan is authorized to take all decisions in the coming assembly election on behalf of party,” said a letter issued by the party and signed by Abdul Khaliq.

Rebels LJP MPs have elected Suraj Bhan as the new working president and election officer of the party. They have asked Bhan to start the process to elect a new party president within five days.

Meanwhile, Chirag Paswan has issued the first statement after the coup. He said that the party is like a mother and one shouldn’t betray it. “I tried to keep my family and this party created by my father united but failed. Party is like a mother and the mother should not be betrayed. People are paramount in democracy. I thank the people who have faith in the party,” said Paswan sharing an old letter written around Holi.

पापा की बनाई इस पार्टी और अपने परिवार को साथ रखने के लिए किए मैंने प्रयास किया लेकिन असफल रहा।पार्टी माँ के समान है और माँ के साथ धोखा नहीं करना चाहिए।लोकतंत्र में जनता सर्वोपरि है। पार्टी में आस्था रखने वाले लोगों का मैं धन्यवाद देता हूँ। एक पुराना पत्र साझा करता हूँ। pic.twitter.com/pFwojQVzuo — युवा बिहारी चिराग पासवान (@iChiragPaswan) June 15, 2021

LJP has been facing internal rebellion since Chirag Paswan decided to go solo in the Bihar assembly election. The party faced a humiliating defeat as it could win just one seat and that MLA too switched to the JD(U). Now with five MPs rebelling against Chirag who happens to be the sixth MP of the party, Chirag may lose the opportunity to return to the NDA fold.