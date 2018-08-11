‘All Out’ campaign: 18 held in Amethi for involvement in various crimes

A team led by station house officers (SHOs) of nine police stations held 18 people involved in murder and dowry cases last night, Additional Superintendent of Police B C Dubey told reporters. (File photo: PTI)

Eighteen people involved in various crimes have been arrested under the Amethi police’s ‘All Out’ campaign, an official said today.

A team led by station house officers (SHOs) of nine police stations held 18 people involved in murder and dowry cases last night, Additional Superintendent of Police B C Dubey told reporters.

He said such operations would continue to curb the criminal activities.

In another case, Dubey said, a police team led by Dipendra Singh, SHO, Piparpur arrested two persons reportedly involved in preparation and supply of adulterated liquor.

The police also seized 21 packets (each containing 945 bottles) and other paraphernalia used for preparing illegal liquor, from the accused, the officer said.

A cash award of Rs 5,000 was given to the team by SP Anurag Ary, Dubey added.