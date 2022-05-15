All ‘not’ well with Tripura BJP? Trinamool takes a swipe as Manik Saha’s appointment as CM angers MLA – Watch dramatic visuals

The sudden appointment of a new Chief Minister in Tripura has visibly angered many BJP legislators in the state as they alleged that they were kept in the dark. Hours after Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb stepped down in a surprise move on Saturday, the state BJP chief Manik Saha was named as his replacement. This development came just a year ahead of the Tripura State Assembly polls amid reports of infighting within the party.

The 69-year-old Saha joined BJP back in 2016. He is a dentist by profession and he was also elected as the Rajya Sabha MP last month. In a bid to stem anti-incumbency in the past, the central BJP leadership has changed chief ministers midway in many states from Uttarakhand to Gujarat. In Tripura, after Deb stepped down from his position, many leaders in the party saw Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma as one of the main frontrunners for the post.

Visibly upset at the party’s decision, MLA and state minister Ram Prasad Paul was seen arguing with his colleagues at the party event where the BJP announced the new Chief Minister’s name. As seen in the video, Mr Paul shouts, and then smashes a plastic chair onto the floor. Visuals of other BJP arguing and pushing each other also surfaced from the party event.

Trinamool Congress, which is trying to make inroads in the state, took a dig at the BJP and tweeted, “The entire Tripura BJP unit seems to be falling apart.” Earlier, it had called the resignation of Deb as a “good riddance.”

Under Deb’s leadership in 2018, BJP had ended the Communist Party of India’s 25-year-old rule in Tripura. After stepping down, Deb said that no one is bigger than the party. “Party is above all. I am a loyal worker of the BJP. I hope I have done justice to the responsibilities that were given to me — whether it was BJP state president or Tripura Chief Minister. I have worked for the overall development of Tripura, and to ensure peace for the people of the state,” Mr Deb told reporters.