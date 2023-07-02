‘All NCP MLAs with me’, says Ajit Pawar after taking oath as Deputy CM of Maharashtra

Nationalist Congress party leader Ajit Pawar, who took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Sunday, said that he has the support of all party legislators. Eight leaders of the NCP today joined the government. None of them joined the BJP as was being speculated earlier.

Speaking to reporters after the swearing-in ceremony at the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai, Aji Pawar claimed the support of all his party MLAs and said that he has also informed the ‘seniors’ about his decision.

“We have all the numbers, all MLAs are with me. We are here as a party. We have informed all seniors also. The majority is given importance in a democracy. Our party is 24 years old and young leadership should come forward,” he said addressing the press meet alongside newly appointed ministers Praful Patel and Chhagan Bhujbal.

Lauding the nation’s progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pawar said that the party will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and the Assembly elections in the state in alliance with the BJP.

“The country is progressing under the leadership of PM Modi. He is also popular in other countries. Everyone supports him and appreciates his leadership. We will fight the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections with them (BJP) and that is why we have taken this decision,” Pawar said, adding that some MLAs could not be contacted as they were out of the country but they all agreed with the decision.

Senior party leader and Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal said that it was incorrect to say that some NCP leaders have split the party. “We have joined the government as its third party. Few people are saying that we have split the party but that is not correct. We have come here as NCP. We have also criticised Modi govt on many occasions but it is true that the country is safe in his hands,” he said.

The NCP has 53 MLAs in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly. At least 29 MLAs have backed Ajit Pawar’s decision to join the NDA government, although the BJP has claimed the support of at least 40 NCP MLAs and a few MLCs. Elections in Maharashtra are due in 2024.