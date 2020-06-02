‘All lives matter’, says Mayawati, links African-American man’s death in US to India’s migrant crisis

BSP supremo Mayawati, links African-American man’s death in US to India’s migrant crisis. (File pic)

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Tuesday said that everyone has the right to live with dignity and freedom as she sought to draw attention towards the massive protests in the United States following the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, by police. In a series of tweets, Mayawati said that the mass movement in the US has shown that all lives matter, an issue that requires the attention of the Indian government as well.

“After George Floyd died at the hands of police, a mass movement in support of blacks has erupted in America and other cities of the world, sending a message that all lives matter,” she tweeted in Hindi.

Speaking in context to India, she said, “The Constitution of India gives everyone guarantee to live with the freedom, security and self-respect and self-respect of every person should be given due respect.”

Linking it to the plight of migrant workers who are suffering due to the lockdown, Mayawati said that had the government given importance to the lives of poor migrants, the situation would have been different. “Had it been so, crores of migrant workers would not have had to see these days today,” the BSP chief said.

Her party colleague and national spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria said that discrimination on the basis of colour and caste have become tools in both the US and India to exploit the marginalised sections of society. He even drew an analogy between the death of Rohith Vemula, a Dalit, and George that set off unrest across the country. He said that it was unfortunate that such discrimination is widespread in our society and perpetrators are allowed to roam free.

“Racial discrimination and caste discrimination are the tools to exploit Blacks and Dalits, who are the most marginalised and exploited sections of society. Both Rohit Vemula in India and George Floyd in the US were subjected to discrimination and thus lost their lives,” he said.

“Shame on the perpetrators of violence, discrimination and exploitation,” the BSP politician added.

The remarks came in the wake of the custodial death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American man who was pinned to the ground in Minneapolis on May 25 by a white police officer who kneeled on his neck as he gasped for breath. An official autopsy released on Monday ruled that George died due to neck compression. The death of George triggered violent protests in the United States and affected at least 140 cities across the country. Meanwhile, the cop responsible for the African-American man’s death has been fired, arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Protests were also witnessed outside White House on Friday night. President Donald Trump was briefly taken to the White House underground bunker for an hour before cops thwarted the agitation.

Vemula, 26, was a Dalit and and Ph.D. candidate at the University of Hyderabad. He had committed suicide in January 2016. His death sparked protests and outrage from across the country and gained media attention as an alleged case of discrimination against Dalits.