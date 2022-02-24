‘All limits of injustice crossed’: Akhilesh Yadav lashes out at former associate Raja Bhaiya in Kunda

The fifth phase of polling will take place on February 27 in Uttar Pradesh. The counting of votes will be held on March 10.

UP Election 2022: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav today sharpened his attack against rival parties, taking on his former associate and Independent MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh, alias Raja Bhaiya, while campaigning for the fifth phase of elections in Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh. Canvassing for the SP candidate in Pratapgarh’s Kunda, Akhilesh Yadav indirectly slammed his former associate Raja Bhaiya and the ruling BJP.

Yadav alleged that all limits of injustice were crossed in Kunda and now people will vote for a change. The SP president urged the Kunda voters to close the door latch (Kundi) in such a way that it cannot be opened again. Addressing the public rally, he said, “It seems that people are celebrating independence here. You are not only going to cast your vote but are also going to vote for your freedom. We are seeing the mass support for removing those who had occupied this place for a long time. It seems that only Gulshan will be able to bloom ‘Gulshan’ (garden) here.” Gulshan Yadav is the Samajwadi Party’s candidate from the Kunda seat against sitting MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya who is contesting as an Independent.

Raja Bhaiya has won the seat six times in a row and is vying for a seventh run this election. Akhilesh Yadav said that the people of Kunda always used to get representation in the UP cabinet but they remained empty-handed during the BJP regime. He urged the people to vote for the SP indicating that if the party forms a government, Gulshan Yadav will be given a ministerial berth.

Taking a swipe at the ruling BJP and chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Akhilesh said that the support that SP is getting from the people of Kunda will make them sweat out of fear. The BJP has fielded Sindhuja Mishra from the seat while MU Phaheem is the BSP candidate.

