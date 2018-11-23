All India Kisan Sabha accuses Yogi Adityanath government of diverting attention from ‘rural distress’ (IE)

The All India Kisan Sabha has accused the Yogi Adityanath government of raking up the Ram temple issue for diverting people’s attention from the “rural distress”. Dharampal Singh, the president of Kisan Sabha’s Uttar Pradesh unit, said it was impossible for the state and the central government to fulfill their pre-poll commitments to farmers “simply because funds have dried up… they have been diverted to non farmer segments within the agriculture sector.”

“A major challenge has been posed by the Yogi government through its ongoing attempt to breach farmers unity by raking the Ram temple issue purely for diverting attention from the present rural distress,” Singh said. He alleged that funds allocated for paying off farmers were “diverted to Africa-based industries” and farmers were directly provided only five per cent of such funds.

On the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s assurance to sugarcane farmers of clearing cane arrears by November 30, Singh said it was “nothing but an eye wash”. He said the All India Kisan Sabha has launched a massive awareness programme for farmers to impress upon the need of maintaining communal peace in the state ahead of the parliamentary polls.

Read Also| Will Modi’s BJP win in 2019 take Nifty to 12,500? Here’s what this researcher says

The Kisan Sabha will organise bhaichara (brotherhood) camps at village-level all over the state to ensure that “no one succeeds in breaking bonds of unity among farmers”, he said. The month-long drive will culminate with a memorial meeting at Bulandshahar on December 19 to mark the Kakori martyrs day, he said, adding that preparations were also on for an all India protest of farmers at New Delhi on November 29 and 30.