All farm loans to be waived off if party comes to power in 2019: Congress

He was addressing the All India Kishan Khet Mazdoor Congress’ ‘Jawab Do, Hisab Do’ rally held here.

Attacking the NDA government’s alleged anti-farmer agricultural policy, the Congress on Tuesday said it would waive all farm loans if the party came to power at the Centre in 2019. Party chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala claimed the government had waived loans of industrialists worth crores but didn’t have the money to write off the loans of farmers. He was addressing the All India Kishan Khet Mazdoor Congress’ ‘Jawab Do, Hisab Do’ rally held here. “If the Congress assumes power at the Centre then our first major work will be to waive farmers’ loan. (Party president) Rahul Gandhi has already announced this,” Surjewala said.

“Every 24 hours, twelve farmers commit suicide across the country. The Modi government is responsible for this plight of farmers,” he said. Alleging the present government was a friend of capitalists and the rich, he said farmers’ distress had increased in the 53 months of BJP’s rule across the country. “The MSP of paddy is Rs 1700 per quintal but farmers sell this in the market at Rs 1250 to 1300 per quintal. Farmers are compelled to sell their products for much lower than the production cost.The rising price of diesel also adds to it,” Surjewala alleged.

Former Uttarkhand chief minister Harish Rawat claimed that due to the wrong agricultural policy of the government, farmers across the country had suffered and there was agricultural distress. “Anyone visiting mandis will realise the loss suffered by farmers. They have no proper price in market for their products,” Rawat said and appealed to farmers to oppose the BJP tooth and nail in the next Lok Sabha elections. UP Congress chief Raj Babbar said sugarcane farmers were the worst affected due to the government’s policies. Congress’ farmer leader Nana Patole claimed that the loan waiver announcement by the BJP government in Maharashtra was a hoax.