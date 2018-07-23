​​​
  3. All accounts in the name of BSP on Twitter, Facebook are fake, says Mayawati

All accounts in the name of BSP on Twitter, Facebook are fake, says Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati said today that the party has given adequate representation to the youth and therefore it has no separate youth wing.

By: | Lucknow | Published: July 23, 2018 1:23 PM
mayawati, Bahujan Samaj Party, BSP, BSP Twitter, BSP Facebook, BSP fake account The BSP president stressed that there was no separate wing of the party in the name of either women, student or youth and she had not authorised anyone to speak on its behalf. (PTI)

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati said today that the party has given adequate representation to the youth and therefore it has no separate youth wing. Mayawati also clarified that the party has no official Twitter and Facebook account or any website, and anyone operating it was unauthorised.

The BSP supremo’s statement comes after taking note of a website by the name of “BSP Youth” by a person named Devashish Jarariya who claims to be a member of the party, working to unite the youth, taking membership fees and participating in debates on TV channels. “BSP gives almost 50 per cent representation to (the) youth in its committees at all levels and so it does not have the need to have a separate youth front in the party,” Mayawati said in a party release issued here.

The BSP president stressed that there was no separate wing of the party in the name of either women, student or youth and she had not authorised anyone to speak on its behalf. “Only senior BSP leader Sudhindra Bhadoria is authorised to put forth party’s views,” she added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top