‘Good Bye’: Alka Lamba quits AAP after long and bitter fight with party top brass

Alka Lamba had won 2013 Delhi Assembly election from Chandni Chowk seat. (File Photo/PTI)

Alka Lamba quits AAP: Alka Lamba has finally quit the Aam Aadmi Party after a prolonged feud with the leadership. The Chandni Chowk MLA took to Twitter to announce her separation with the party which she joined about six years ago.

“The time has come to say ‘Good Bye’ to #AAP and to resign from the primary membership of the party. The past six years’ journey was a great learning for me. Thanks to all,” Alka Lamba tweeted.

Lamba’s decision comes a couple of days after she met Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi at her residence in New Delhi.

The disgruntled leader had been at the loggerheads with AAP leadership including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Alka Lamba, who was part of the Congress’ women wing before joining the AAP, had last month said that she would contest the next Assembly election as an independent candidate. Elections for 70 seats of the Delhi Assembly are due in early 2020 and the AAP is hoping to repeat ots 2015 performance when it bagged 67 seats. The rest three were captured by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Rift between Alka Lamba and top AAP leaders were out in the open since long. Her decision not to campaign for the party in 2019 Lok Sabha elections was an example of how bad things were. Lamba had later sought an answer from Arvind Kejriwal, who is also the national convener of the party, for the poor show in the general elections. She had also accused the party leadership of insulting her.

Last year, Alka Lamba had refused support a resolution moved the AAP in Delhi Assembly seeking to revoke late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s Bharat Ratna. Lamba’s open revolt had laid the ground of a long and bitter squabble between her and the Aam Aadmi Party’s core members.