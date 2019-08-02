‘Attention seeker’, says AAP after Alka Lamba claims she is ‘insulted repeatedly’ in party 

Alka Lamba had won 2013 Delhi Assembly election from Chandni Chowk seat. (File Photo/PTI)

Alka Lamba decided to quit AAP: Disgruntled Aam Aadmi Party MLA Alka Lamba has once again accused the party leadership of the insulting her and said that she would contest the upcoming Assembly election in Delhi as an independent candidate. The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP, however, has rejected Lamba’s accusations as a ‘publicity stunt’. AAP’s Greater Kailash MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj called Alka Lamba a ‘chronic attention seeker’. Bhardwaj questioned why she was not resigning from the party.

“Alka Lamba is a serial attention seeker. She has declared many times in the past about quitting the party but she is scared of losing her MLA seat. If she had to resign, she should send a resignation letter to party leadership, which she has not done. Declaring to media is just theatrics,” Bhardwaj said.



Earlier, Lamba said she has decided to quit AAP and will announce the same later this week. “I am not called to meetings. I am insulted repeatedly. I spent 20 years in the Congress and even there I struggled with family politics but in the AAP I do not get the basic respect,” Lamba told news agency PTI.

“I have made up my mind to quit the party and will make an official announcement on August 4 if I would contest independently or not,” she added.

Lamba miffed with Arvind Kejriwal



Alka Lamba, who won the Chandni Chowk assembly seat in the 2013 elections, has been miffed with Arvind Kejriwal for some time now. She claimed that she was removed from the party’s WhatsApp group after she sought answers from Kejriwal following the party’s dubious show in the April-May Lok Sabha elections. Alka Lamba had refused to campaign for the party during the general elections.

