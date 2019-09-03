Alka Lamba joining Congress? Disgruntled AAP MLA meets Sonia Gandhi, sparks speculation

Alka Lamba currently represents Chandni Chowk seat in Delhi Assembly. (File Photo)

Alka Lamba to join Congress? Disgruntled Aam Aadmi Party MLA Alka Lamba, who represents Chandni Chowk constituency in the Delhi Assembly, looks all set to join the Congress. Lamba met Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday morning, India Today reported, sparking speculation of her return to the Congress. While the details about the meeting were not known, speculations are rife that Alka Lamba has made up her mind to join the grand old party.



Lamba, who was part of the Congress women’s wing before joining the AAP, had in August said she would contest the next Assembly election as an independent candidate. Assembly elections in Delhi are due in February 2020 and the ruling AAP is looking to repeat its performance in 2015 when the newly-formed party had won an overwhelming 67 seats out of 70. The remaining three were bagged by the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress had failed to win even a single seat.

Also Read: ‘Attention seeker’, says AAP after Alka Lamba claims she is ‘insulted repeatedly’ in party

Alka Lamba’s bitter relationship with AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was out in the open when she had rejected to campaign for the party in April-May Lok Sabha elections. She later accused Kejriwal of removing her from the party’s WhatsApp group after she sought a response from him over the party’s poor performance in the general elections. The AAP failed to win even one out of seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi.



She had also accused the AAP leadership of insulting her. Rejecting Lamba’s charge, Greater Kailash MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj had called Alka Lamba a ‘chronic attention seeker’.

Also Read: Alka Lamba to quit AAP, party says ready to accept resignation even on Twitter

“Alka Lamba is a serial attention seeker. She has declared many times in the past about quitting the party but she is scared of losing her MLA seat. If she had to resign, she should send a resignation letter to party leadership, which she has not done. Declaring to media is just theatrics,” Bhardwaj had said. Problems triggered between Alka Lamba and the AAP leadership last year after her refusal to support a resolution moved by the party seeking to revoke Rajiv Gandhi’s Bharat Ratna. Kejriwal and his core team were left red-faced by Lamba’s open revolt on the issue.