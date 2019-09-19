Alka Lamba disqualified from Delhi Assembly on grounds of defection

Lamba was dismissed on the grounds of defection. (ANI File photo)

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Thursday disqualified Chandni Chowk MLA Alka Lamba from the legislative assembly. Lamba was dismissed on the grounds of defection. The move comes a day after Lamba stated that she has not resigned from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in writing. After her disqualification, Chandni Chowk Assembly constituency has fallen vacant.

On Wednesday, Lamba claimed that she has not taken the primary membership of the Congress party yet. She made the statement during a discussion over the disqualification plea moved by AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj in the Delhi Assembly. Bharadwaj, who represents south Delhi’s Greater Kailash constituency, rejected Alka Lamba’s claim that she is yet to send a written resignation letter.

According to reports, she was summoned by the Speaker in connection with Bharadwaj’s letter in which he sought her disqualification from the assembly.

Lamba had on September 6, 2019, quit the AAP and joined the Congress party after meeting its interim chief and UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi at her residence at 10, Janpath, New Delhi. Dubbing AAP as “Khas Aadmi Party”, Lamba had said that the time has come to say goodbye to the party.

“Arvind Kejriwal Ji, your spokespersons asked me as per your desire, with the full arrogance that the Party will accept My resignation even on Twitter. So pls Kindly accept My resignation from the primary membership of the ‘Aam Aadmi Party’, which is now a ‘Khas Aadmi Party’,” Lamba had said in her tweet.

Lamba, who has been openly criticising AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, had sought clarification from the party leadership after its debacle in the Lok Sabha elections.