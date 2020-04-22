Aligarh: Police team attacked with stones for enforcing lockdown, one policeman severely injured

Police team attacked with stones for enforcing lockdown. (Video grab ANI)

A clash broke out between a group of men and police in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh district, leaving one police personnel severely injured, news agency ANI reported. According to the Circle Office of Aligarh city, Vishal Pandey, some people pelted stones at cops when they intervened to resolve a dispute among vegetable vendors.

“Vegetable sellers were quarreling among themselves when shops were being closed. When police intervened, some from the crowd started pelting stones at them,” Pandey said.

The situation was brought under control later, he said, adding that one policeman suffered injuries in the incident. A case has been registered against those who pelted stones.

Pandey informed that shops are being allowed to function in the city for four hours in the morning between 6 am and 10 am due to the lockdown.

The attack on police took place despite the government giving a free hand to the police to maintain law and order situation in the state. Several such incidents have been reported from different parts of the state wherein crowds attacked police and health workers and prevented them from carrying out their duty.

Meanwhile, two more men tested positive for coronavirus in Aligarh on Monday, taking the toll to three. According to the Health Ministry data, the number of coronavirus cases has gone up to 1,294 in the state and the death toll has reached 20 on Tuesday.