Aligarh: Muslim woman asked to vacate house after she joins BJP

A Muslim woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh was asked to vacate the house by her landlord after she joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), news agency ANI reported. The woman has been identified as Gulistana. She joined the BJP officially on Saturday, the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the BJP’s nationwide membership drive.

According to Gulistana, she lives in a rented house in ADA Colony. The owner of the house also is a Muslim. Gulistana said that she joined the BJP on Saturday at an event organised by the BJP Mahila Morcha’s Mahaveer Ganj Mandal unit at Raghunath Palace in the city. She and a few others joined the saffron party in the presence of BJP’s women wing leader Rumi Asif Khan.

The photo of the event was published in local newspapers on Sunday. When Gulistana’s landlord came to know that she has joined the BJP through media reports, he misbehaved with her and then asked her to move out of the house immediately. Reports even say that Gulistana and her child were assaulted by the owner and his family.

“I joined BJP yesterday, when my landlord came to know of it she misbehaved with me and asked me to vacate immediately,” Gulistana said, adding that she reported the matter to the police.

Akash Kulhary, Senior Superintendent of Police, Aligarh, informed that the matter was brought to the notice of police and a case has been registered against the landlord. The accused has been identified as Sultan. His wife Madina was also booked by the police under relevant sections.

“Prima facie it appears that the mother of the landlord had demanded Rs 4,000 from Gulistana for an electricity bill, following which they had an argument over Gulistana joining a political party. A case has been registered against the owner of the house,” he said.

PM Modi launched the BJP's membership drive on Saturday from Varanasi, his Lok Sabha constituency. The saffron party aims to add over 2.2 crore or 20% more workers to its strong base of 11 crore, making it the largest political party in the world.