Aligarh Muslim University 100 years: PM Modi lauds AMU as ‘mini India,’ says university’s diversity strength of entire nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday lauded the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) for its diversity and said that the campus of the varsity is like a ‘mini India’ with thousands of teachers, professors and dozens of hostels and departments. Asserting that diversity seen in the university is the strength of the entire nation, the prime minister said that those spreading negativity can be seen everywhere.

PM Modi’s remarks came during his address at the centenary celebrations of Aligarh Muslim University via video conferencing. He also released a special postal stamp to mark the celebrations of the AMU. It was the first time in the history of five decades when a prime minister was attending an event of the university as a chief guest. The last prime minister to attend any such event at AMU was Lal Bahadur Shastri in the year 1964. Earlier to him, Jawaharlal Nehru had visited the campus four times as a prime minister.

In his address, the prime minister said that people should neither forget this power of diversity nor should they allow it to weaken. “The spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat’ should be made stronger in the university campus.”

Talking about Atmanirbhar Bharat, he said that it is common ground that we need to build a new India. “India is now moving forward on the path where each and every citizen will be entitled to get the benefits of development without and discrimination. Every person of this country should be rest assured about their constitutional rights,” PM Modi said.

“No citizen would be left behind because of their religion and all must get equal opportunities to fulfill his or her dreams. The mantra behind it is ‘Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’,” he said.

PM Modi also praised the university for the way it helped the society during the coronavirus pandemic. “From conducting free COVID-19 tests to making isolation wards for people tested positive with coronavirus, it shows AMU’s seriousness towarfs fulfilling obligations towards the society,” he said.